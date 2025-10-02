Bapu's life inspiration for all: Soren

Ranchi, Oct 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising that his life is an inspiration to all.

It is the ideals and sacrifices of such great luminaries that have positioned India today as a strong and glorious democracy before the world, he said while paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Vatika here.

"On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, heartfelt salutations. Bapu's life is an inspiration for all of us. His teachings and principles not only gave a new direction to the freedom struggle but also played a crucial role in strengthening democracy even after Independence," Soren posted on X. PTI NAM RG