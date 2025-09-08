Bar body ends strike after Delhi top cop assurance

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi district courts bar body on Monday called off its strike after receiving an assurance from the Delhi Police commissioner's office that police officials will appear physically in courts to present evidence.

"Since a circular has been issued from the office of commissioner of police that in all criminal trials, all police officials/ personnel shall physically appear before courts for the purpose of deposition/ evidence, the coordination committee in its meeting held today has resolved that since our demand for direction of police officials to appear physically in courts has been met with, call for abstinence from work is being withdrawn," said a communication from Tarun Rana secretary of New Delhi Bar Association.

On September 4, the committee was critical of a letter of the police commissioner's office to the principal district and sessions judges about the proposed means of police virtually presenting evidence in courts, and announced the indefinite and intensified lawyers' strike from Monday, saying it was contrary to the assurance given by authorities.

On August 13, the LG issued a notification about the issue, which prompted city lawyers to go on strike.

The protest, which started on August 22, was suspended on August 28 after a meeting with the representative of Shah and a statement by the Delhi police commissioner clarifying that the notification would become operational after all stakeholders were heard. PTI MNR AMK AMK