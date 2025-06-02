Bar body exempts lawyers from wearing black coats in summer

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) The Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari) has exempted its members from wearing the compulsory black coats in summer in the district court.

The notice of May 24 said, "All the members are hereby informed that advocates are exempted from wearing black coats during summer, ie, from May 16 to September 30, as per the amendment in rule under Section 49 (1) (gg) of the Advocates Act of 1961." The provision empowers the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame rules on the attire of advocates appearing before any court or tribunal and includes consideration of climatic conditions.

"The members are free to appear in courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court without wearing black coats. The members, however, are advised to adhere to the other rules of the dress code, which is mandatory for an advocate," said the notice signed by the association's secretary Vikas Goyal.