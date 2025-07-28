Bar body felicitates newly appointed SC judges

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A bar body of senior advocates on Monday felicitated four recently appointed Supreme Court judges.

Justices Joymalya Bagchi, N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar were felicitated at an event attended by two other apex court judges Rajesh Bindal and P B Varale.

All India Senior Advocate Association president P Wilson and secretary general Adish C Aggarwala welcomed the newly appointed apex court judges and lauded their contribution to the judiciary besides upholding the rule of law with their knowledge and experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Bagchi said senior advocates were like a banyan tree where the court and rule of law thrived.

Knowledge and experience of senior advocates, he said, helped the court in deciding crucial questions of law.

Justice Anjaria recalled his days as a junior lawyer when his seniors guided him and said it was the ocean where he had to swim.

Justice Anjaria said it was his ultimate privilege to be in the bench of the apex court which carried a very high degree of responsibility.

Justice Bishnoi in his address lauded the efforts and contributions of senior advocates and said it was a onerous responsibility to uphold the dignity of the court.

"Bar and Bench are twin pillars of the judiciary," he said.

Similarly, Justice Chandurkar lauded the efforts of senior advocates and said they were like friends, philosophers and guides and a role model for the fraternity.

Various senior advocates, lawyers and interns were present on the occasion.