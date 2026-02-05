Bar body of District Court condemns cops for derogatory remarks against lawyers

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has denounced the conduct of some police officials for allegedly using derogatory language against lawyers.

A letter issued on Thursday said that an urgent meeting of the committee was held regarding a video, widely shared on social media, purportedly showing some police officials of Sagarpur police station using "defamatory, derogatory and highly unprofessional language against the legal fraternity." It said, "After detailed deliberation, all members of the Coordination Committee unanimously condemned the said incident in the strongest terms, holding such conduct to be wholly unacceptable and an affront to the dignity of the legal profession.” According to the letter, all committee members, along with advocates would assemble at the police station on Thursday at 2:30 pm to convey the authorities that such conduct cannot not be tolerated.

"It has further been resolved that tomorrow, at Patiala House district courts, no police official posted at police station Sagarpur shall be permitted to enter the court premises or the concerned courts, until appropriate action is taken in the matter against the police officials concerned," the letter said.

It said the committee also decided to address formal written representations to the Commissioner of Police and other authorities, and to pursue oral and written communication with the judiciary, "seeking strict and immediate action against the erring police officials." The letter was signed by the committee's chairman, Rajiv Tehlan and secretary general Karan Veer Tyagi. PTI MNR MNR HIG HIG