Bar Body seeks enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi district courts

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has sought the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction across Delhi district courts.

Pecuniary jurisdiction is a court's authority to hear cases based on the monetary value of the claim.

A representation issued by NDBA secretary Tarun Rana said, "The pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi district courts was last revised in 2015 to Rs 2 crore. Since then, times have changed, values have increased, but our jurisdiction has not." He said that district courts in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were vested with unlimited jurisdiction.

Rana said the current limit was causing high pendency and delaying justice for litigants.

"Presently, civil cases of more than Rs 2-crore value are tried by six courts in the Delhi High Court. If the pecuniary jurisdiction is enhanced, such cases will be distributed across over 50 district courts, resulting in a speedy trial," the NDBA secretary said.

He said that litigants would also not have to approach the high court and instead they would move the trial courts in their districts.

NDBA president Nagendra Kumar said the advocates of district courts strongly demanded that the jurisdiction be raised upto Rs 20 crore as the present limit was not practical or realistic.

Kumar said a mass meeting and an open deliberation on the issue would be organised on Saturday in the Patiala House Courts.