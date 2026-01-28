Bar Council of Delhi issues voter guidelines for February polls

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Bar Council of Delhi on Wednesday issued instructions to guide voters for its elections scheduled in February.

In December last year, the apex lawyers' body -- Bar Council of India (BCI) -- had notified that the elections would be held on February 20, 21 and 22 in accordance with the provisions contained in the Advocates Act 1961.

The instructions said that voting was to be conducted for 23 seats by a “single transferable preference vote.” It said the voting mark should be so placed clearly and beyond doubt and that "if the mark is so placed as to make it doubtful to which candidate the vote has been given, that vote will be invalid." The instructions said that voters would not sign the voting paper nor place any mark by which they could be identified.

It said, “A voter voting in person shall put the voting paper after voting into the ballot box. Voter voting by post is not applicable.” According to the list attached to the instructions, 221 advocates have submitted their nominations for the posts.

New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) secretary Tarun Rana said according to the directions of the Supreme Court, which mandated reserving 30 per cent of the seats for women, seven seats have been reserved for women.

“Five women will be elected for the 23 seats, while two more will be co-opted,” he said. PTI MNR RHL