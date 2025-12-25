Bar Council of India to organise 2-day conference on mediation

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Bar Council of India will organise a two-day conference on mediation on Friday and Saturday in Goa, a release said.

It said the conference, titled 'Mediation: How Far Significant in the Present-Day Context' is being organised by the BCI, along with the Bar Council of India Trust PEARL FIRST and the India International University of Legal Education and Research, Goa.

"This national initiative is being undertaken under the directions of BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, senior advocate and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and represents a major collective step towards strengthening mediation as a core pillar of India's justice delivery system," the release said.

It said the conference would see the participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other apex court and high court judges. PTI MNR MNK MNK