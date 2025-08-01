Bar license in name of minister Kadam's mother surrendered; shows guilty conscience: Parab

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A bar license in the name of Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam's mother was surrendered on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab claimed, adding that it was an "admission of guilt" and he should be sacked.

"Yogesh Kadam's mother has surrendered the license to the government, but that cannot absolve the minister of the charge that his family ran a dance bar," Parab said at a press conference here.

The minister's reaction on the claim was not available immediately.

"I had asked the police about the action taken against the Saavali bar (in Mumbai). Today, the license has been surrendered. But this will not absolve the minister," Parab said.

"Surrendering the license is an admission of guilt," he further said.

"If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis does not sack Kadam, it will send the wrong message," Parab said.

After he raised the issue in the legislative council last month, the minister, who belongs to the rival Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, conceded that the license was in his mother's name, but claimed that the bar was being run by someone else.

Parab had also alleged that the bar was raided by police in 2023, and again this year.

The rivalry between Kadam and Parab goes back to the time when both were part of the undivided Shiv Sena, and Parab was the guardian minister of Ratnagiri district -- from where Kadam's father, veteran Sena leader Ramdas Kadam hails -- from 2019 to 2022. PTI PR KRK