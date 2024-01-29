Bar manager injured in firing incident in Kerala

Palakkad, Jan 29 (PTI) A person was injured in an alleged firing incident at a bar in this district, police said here on Monday.

The incident took place in a village under the limits of the Alathur police station on Sunday night.

The altercation reportedly began between the bar employees and a group of six men who had visited the bar for drinks.

During the quarrel, one of the persons allegedly opened fire using a licensed air pistol, injuring the bar manager.

The injured manager has been admitted to a hospital, although his condition is reported as not serious.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, they said.

An investigation has been initiated to uncover further details surrounding the incident, they added. PTI TGB TGB ROH