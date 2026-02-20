Bar on memoirs by retired officials will violate right to free speech: Congress leader

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A rule prohibiting government and armed forces officials from writing memoirs for 20 years after retirement will amount to the throttling of freedom of expression, Congress leader Anant Gadgil has said.

Citing media reports, Gadgil claimed in a statement that the Union government was considering bringing in a law to this effect against the background of the row over former Army chief's Manoj Naravane's unpublished book.

"Imposing a blanket ban on autobiographies and memoirs is nothing but an attempt to curb individual liberty and freedom of thought," said the Congress leader.

In India, the retirement age for most government and armed forces personnel is 60 years while judges retire between 62 and 65 years. If a 20-year embargo is enforced, individuals would be able to publish their accounts only after attaining 80-85 years of age, he said.

Very few people would be able to write a book at such an advanced age, said Gadgil.