Bar raided in Navi Mumbai, FIR against 43 for obscenity and other violations

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against 43 people, including customers and female employees of a bar, for alleged obscenity and other violations, an official said on Friday.

The police raided the bar at Koparkhairane on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The women singers and female staffers at the bar were wearing “short and revealing” dresses, the official said. It was also found that the establishment had engaged more female singers than permitted.

A case has been registered against 43 people, including the bar owner, staff and customers, under Indian Penal Code sections, including 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 188 rw 34 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official added. PTI COR NR