Bar raided in Thane district; 38 booked for violations

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) The police have registered a case against 38 persons for obscenity and other violations following a raid at a bar in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a bar in the Anjur Phata area on Thursday night, the official said.

Waitresses were present in the bar, though the establishment did not have a licence to employ women, he said.

A case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against 38 persons, including customers and employees of the bar. PTI COR ARU