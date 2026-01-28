Bar representatives asked to meet Delhi HC committee regarding district courts' pecuniary jurisdiction

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Representatives of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations have been asked to attend a meeting on January 30 with the committee of Delhi High Court judges, which is considering the matter regarding the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts.

In May last year, the coordination committee had urged Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to enhance the pecuniary limits of all district courts in the national capital from the existing Rs 2 crore to a minimum of Rs 20 crore, citing growing “inflation”.

In the same month, a delegation, including coordination committee’s chairman Nagendra Kumar, its spokesperson Neeraj and New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) secretary Tarun Rana, met the minister and urged him to amend the Delhi High Court Act for the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction.

In November, the coordination committee and NDBA had organised a meeting of advocates in the Patiala House district courts complex, where it was demanded that the pecuniary jurisdiction be revised to prevent delayed justice and reduce the pendency of cases.

On January 24 this year, the registrar general of the Delhi High Court issued a letter to the coordination committee’s chairman, saying the committee of high court judges constituted to consider the matter has directed to call for three or four representatives of the coordination committee for interaction with the judges.

“I am, therefore, to request you to kindly send three or four representatives of the coordination committee, All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, for interaction with the judges of the committee on Friday, January 30...,” the letter said.

Responding to the letter, NDBA secretary Rana said, "Our demand for enhancing the original pecuniary civil jurisdiction to district courts is to ensure meeting the concept of speedy justice and justice at the doorstep. Justice delayed is justice denied. We believe that the competent authorities are now also in agreement." Coordination committee's chairman Kumar said, "The requirement of increasing pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts in Delhi is for the welfare of common litigants who face the issues of high litigation costs and delayed justice."