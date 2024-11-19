Bara Bhangal in Kangra to get road connectivity in two years: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that Bara Bhangal in Kangra district will be connected by road in the next two years.

He was reviewing the ongoing projects of the Public Works Department and issued directions to the concerned officials to accelerate the process.

The chief minister said that the state government is prioritising to provide road connectivity in remote and hard areas. It was the first time since independence that the metalling of the road of Dodra Kwar was going on a war footing.

"Rs 2,806 crore has been allocated to the department during the current financial year against which an expenditure of Rs 1,238 crore had been incurred till September 30," he said.

He also directed the officers concerned to expedite the completion of the ongoing projects and emphasised the adoption of modern technology.

The financial powers of the engineers were being enhanced and the timeframe for calling tenders has been reduced. Such measures were significantly accelerating the pace of developmental works in the state, he added.

He further assured of providing all possible assistance in modernising the department and advocated for setting up tunnels keeping in view the environmental and topographical conditions of the state in order to maximise the benefits to the people.

Sukhu further said that the state government was committed to constructing the Bhubhujot tunnel and the department must prepare a detailed project report at the earliest.

"State government would provide adequate funds for this project" he added. PTI COR HIG HIG