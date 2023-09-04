Barabanki building collapse: 3 killed, operations on to rescue 2 trapped

Barabanki, Sep 4 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in the Fatehpur area here in Uttar Pradesh collapsed early Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Two persons are still feared trapped under the rubble, police said, adding that a joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is trying to rescue them.

While two persons -- Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) -- died during treatment, the third death in the incident was recorded when the rescue team recovered the body of a man, possibly in his late twenties, from under the rubble, the police said.

The incident occurred around 3.15 am and it was reported that 15 people were trapped under the building's debris, they said.

Advertisment

In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight others were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment, according to police.

The owner of the building has been identified as Hashim, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured, an official statement issued in state capital Lucknow said.

Minister of State Satish Sharma, local MLA Sakendra Pratap Verma and senior officials of district administration and police are present on the spot. PTI COR ABN RPA