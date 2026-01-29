Baramati air crash: Ajit Pawar's security officer Jadhav cremated in Satara

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) The last rites of Vidip Jadhav, the Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life alongside the leader in the Baramati plane crash, were performed at his native place in Maharashtra's Satara district early on Thursday.

Jadhav, a 2009-batch constable with the Mumbai Police, was travelling with Pawar when their plane crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday evening. Two pilots and a flight attendant were also killed in the accident.

The mortal remains of Jadhav were shifted to his native village Taradgaon at Phaltan in Satara at around 8.30 pm. The cremation was held there at around midnight in the presence of his family members, locals, police and government officials.

Personnel from the Lonand police station accorded a guard of honour to the deceased constable, an official said.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mumbai Police Constable Vidip Jadhav, who lost his life in a tragic aircraft accident while on duty. With his passing, the Mumbai Police Force has lost a dedicated and dutiful soldier. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members." Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said in a post on X.

A resident of Vitawa in Thane City, Jadhav was posted at the Special Protection Unit of Mumbai Police. He had left for Baramati with Ajit Pawar from Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

After the aircraft accident, his family members, including his wife and two children, rushed to Baramati.

The family members identified the body, and it was handed over to them after the post-mortem. PTI DC GK