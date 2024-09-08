Baramati must get MLA other than me so that people can compare my work: Ajit Pawar

Baramati, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was satisfied with the development work he had carried out as a legislator, adding that people of Baramati for once must get an MLA other than him so that they could make comparisons.

The Nationalist Congress Party chief has been MLA of Baramati since 1991, with his victory in the 2019 assembly polls, over the BJP's Gopichand Padalkar, coming with a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes.

Speaking at an event in his assembly constituency, he said, "We have done all round development in Baramati. Most funds in Maharashtra are sanctioned for Baramati. I am now 65 years old and I am satisfied. Baramatikars once should get someone other than me as an MLA. They can then make comparison between me and the new MLA." He also said he had never supported those who made discordant statements and had always condemned such remarks. PTI COR BNM