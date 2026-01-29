Baramati plane crash: Probe being conducted on timeline-based approach: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Asserting that the government has zero tolerance for air safety issues, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said the investigation into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others would follow a time-bound approach.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, he said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had arrived at the site, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft had been recovered.

Pawar and four others on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday.

"The Black Box has been recovered, and the investigation is in process. This time, we will follow a strict timeline approach to ensure the report is completed expeditiously," Naidu said.

Responding to a query about the absence of firefighting personnel during the incident, the minister said the airstrip is used primarily by flying training organisations.

He added that all facilities required for a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) were in place, and that the airstrip operates under a Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP), not for commercial aviation.

"When we license an NSOP strip to operate as a commercial airport, certain requirements must be met, which we ensure. But this facility has been used by NSOPs, particularly for flying training organisations," he said.

Naidu added that India is considered one of the safest countries in terms of aviation safety protocols.

He said the Maharashtra government had written to the Centre regarding the investigation, and the Civil Aviation Ministry had responded, confirming that the probe was underway.

He also noted that Flight Time Limitations (FTL) are already being implemented.