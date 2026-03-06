Baramati plane crash: Work on final report has started, says Union minister Mohol

Pune, March 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Friday that work has begun on the final report into the Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mohol said that it would not be appropriate to comment on the probe until the final report is received.

“As per the provisions, the preliminary report in any plane crash should be submitted within a month of the incident. In the present plane crash, the preliminary report has been submitted. With many other agencies carrying out probes, the work on the final report has now begun,” he said.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by aviation company VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip on the morning of January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

In its 22-page preliminary report on the air tragedy, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has said that the visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level. It also flagged fading marks on the runway and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface.

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department, which is also probing the matter, has said that its focus is to ascertain if sabotage or criminal negligence led to the tragedy.

On the crisis in West Asia and Indian citizens stranded in Middle East countries, Mohol said the External Affairs, Civil Aviation and Home ministries are working in coordination to bring back the stranded Indians.

“Our citizens are gradually returning to the country. Those who are still stuck, the Indian embassy authorities are working towards their stay and food,” he added. PTI SPK NR