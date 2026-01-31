Baramatikars hope new Dy CM can emulate Ajit Pawar's famed administrative skills

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) There was an air of expectancy among residents of Baramati as Sunetra Pawar took over as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Saturday, with many eager to see if she could fill the shoes of her departed husband Ajit Pawar, renowned for his administrative skills and assertive personality.

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai days after Ajit Pawar, who held the post in the Devendra Fadnavis government, died in a plane crash along with four others near Baramati airport on January 28.

The future of Baramati is in the hands of Sunetratai but no one can ever replace Ajitdada, said resident Mangesh Kachre.

"We must, however, accept the harsh reality (of Ajit Pawar's passing away). I expect the same working style from Sunetra Tai as Dada in Baramati. There are many projects yet to be completed here. I think she will get them completed," he added.

Ajitdada was a like a brother to everyone in Baramati, homemaker Poonam Katke said. She, however, added the swearing in ceremony could have waited at least for the "dashkriya vidhi" (a funerary ritual held on the 10th day).

"Why were leaders of the NCP in such a hurry," Katke asked.

IT professional Abhishek Deo too said the swearing in ceremony should have taken place later.

"People of the city are still in grief and on the other hand leaders started making rounds over the next developments. Unnecessary hurry can lead to some wrong decisions," the Baramatikar said.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM of the state for a record six times, was also MLA from Baramati for eight terms since 1991. PTI COR BNM