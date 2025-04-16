Barapulla Road to remain closed at night near Maharani Bagh till Apr 24

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Barapulla Road to Maharani Bagh Interchange stretch, along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, will remain closed to traffic from 12 am to 5 am until April 24 due to ongoing construction work, authorities said on Wednesday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in a statement urged commuters to take alternative routes. Commuters travelling from ITO, NH-24, NH-9, Sarai Kale Khan, and DND towards Maharani Bagh, Sundial, or Siddharth Extension, or on their way to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg or AIIMS, are advised to use the Ring Road instead, it stated.

Similarly, those coming from AIIMS or Lodhi Road and heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, Greater Noida, or DND can also take the Ring Road via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it added.