Barbati stadium to host CCL 2025

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) Barbati Stadium in Cuttack will host Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025, an official said.

The event will be inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on February 16, the official said.

Boney Kapoor, the owner of Bengal Tigers has selected Barabati Stadium as the home ground for the team in the 2025 season. The Bengal Tigers will play against Mumbai in the second match of the day, following the Punjab vs Bhojpuri clash at 2 pm.

"We are excited to bring CCL to Odisha and provide fans with the unique opportunity to watch their favourite Bollywood stars play live," said Basudeb Bhatta, Convenor of CCL Odisha.

Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Ayushman Khurana, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jhanvi Kapoor, and many more will be joining the action-packed games, the official said. PTI AAM RG