Barber arrested for raping minor in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar, Oct 10 (PTI) A barber in the Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said.

Acting on a zero FIR transferred to the Tharali police station from the Chaukhutia police station of the Almora district, police arrested Dilbar Khan on Wednesday, Chamoli's Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said.

He has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a local court, the SP said.

In his complaint to police, the rape survivor's father alleged that the accused raped the girl, made a video of the crime and began threatening the girl.

This is the second such incident in the Chamoli district in a month.

In the earlier case, a man running a barber shop in the Nandanagar tehsil allegedly made obscene gestures towards a local minor girl, sparking protests.

Prohibitory orders also had to be imposed in Nandanagar as the incident involved two different communities.