Barber booked for sexually harassing 7-year-old girl in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A barber has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl in a salon here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Shahid (18), they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening when the girl had gone to a doctor's clinic with her aunt. Shahid, who works at a salon nearby, called the girl and sexually harassed her. He also took some objectionable pictures of her.

Upon returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her family who then approached the police, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against Shahid and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Following the incident, members of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh and Bajrang Sena reached the police station and staged a protest, demanding action against the accused. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG