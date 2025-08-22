Barber held for attacking man with scissors in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old barber allegedly attacked a man with scissors after a heated argument at his establishment in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Friday.

The accused, Afroz Farooq Ali Sheikh, was arrested in connection with the attack that took place at his barber shop in the Suryanagar locality of Vikhroli on Thursday, an official said.

He said Sheikh had allegedly beaten up the cousin of the victim, Irfan Qureshi (19), and the latter had arrived at the shop to confront him about the assault.

The accused picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Qureshi on his neck, critically injuring him, the official said.

Locals in the vicinity caught Sheikh and brought him to the police, he said, adding that a case of attempt to murder has been registered. PTI ZA ARU