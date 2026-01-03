Barber held for playing 'anti-national' songs at his shop in Palghar district

Palghar, Jan 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old barber has been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police in Palghar district for allegedly playing "anti-national" songs related to Kashmir at his salon, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rehman Shah, originally from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been operating his salon in Naigaon for several years.

According to locals who complained to the police, he allegedly played provocative content regularly, ignoring previous warnings, an official said.

Shah was arrested from Chinchoti area in Vasai taluka under section 197 (1) (d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (publishing or circulating of false or misleading information that jeopardises the sovereignty, unity, or security of India).

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody, a police officer said.

"Police are investigating the source of the audio content and the intent behind playing such songs in a public space, especially after local residents had raised objections," he added. PTI COR NSK