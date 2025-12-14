BARC to expand its R&D campus in Andhra’s Anakapalli

Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI) BARC is planning to expand its Research and Development campus spread in 3,000 acres in the Anakapalli district here.

The premier multi-disciplinary nuclear research centre has approached the Andhra Pradesh government for the diversion of 148.15 hectares (366 acres) of land for the purpose, according to sources from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the ministry examined the proposal earlier this month and recommended it for ‘in-principle’ approval for the diversion of the forest land parcel.

"Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is setting up a new campus on the east coast near Visakhapatnam for strategic reasons. The selection of the site was based on recommendations from the Site Selection Committee and approved by the Atomic Energy Commission," the EAC noted in the minutes of the meeting.

Over 1,200 hectares (about 3,000 acres) of revenue land have already been acquired for the BARC project. The 148.15 hectares of forest land proposed for diversion are adjacent to this acquired land and lie between the project site and the sea, the EAC added.

The project is a strategic initiative of the central government, and hence, the Detailed Project Report is protected from disclosure.

The proposal involves the construction of a perimeter compound wall, zonal security fencing, patrolling roads, a pump house, watch towers, drains, service lines, and area development works, according to the minutes, without specifying the nature of the activity.

As many as 1,722 of the 21,244 trees on the land will be felled. However, those located in areas close to the sea will not be cut, and the EAC said this will not affect the general ecosystem.

"This centre will contribute to nation-building by conducting research in the nuclear field with applications in energy security, health, agriculture, water, and other strategic areas as mandated by the Centre," the EAC said.

When contacted, a senior forest department official told PTI that BARC had approached the state government requesting the allotment of land for expansion. After careful examination, the forest land was allotted to BARC.

No land-use changes will be permitted for non-site-specific activities in the future on the diverted land, the EAC added while recommending the proposal for approval. PTI GDK SSK