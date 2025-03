Dehradun: Senior IAS officer Anand Bardhan was on Friday appointed the new chief secretary of Uttarakhand.

He will assume office on April 1.

An IAS officer of the 1992 batch, Bardhan will take over from Radha Raturi whose extended tenure comes to an end on March 31.

Bardhan currently holds the office of Additional Chief Secretary. He has held several key positions in the state in his 33-year career.