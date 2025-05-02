Bareilly: Abduction case accused hangs self at home after police questioning, family alleges torture

Bareilly, May 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly hanged himself at home in the Bhota area here, police on Friday said.

His family, however, alleged that Salman was beaten and harassed by police.

Salman was found hanging at his home in a village under Kyoladia Police Station limits Thursday.

After a girl disappeared from home, her family filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR against unknown persons.

During the investigation, a local inspector found Salman's number in the girl's call detail records and called him for questioning on April 26.

After questioning, Salman was sent back the same day with his father, police claimed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said that the allegations of police assault are being investigated by Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Mishra.

"Salman was not detained or kept in custody overnight. He was questioned and then released the same day," Mishra told reporters. "Still, we will look into the role of the Crime Inspector to ensure transparency." Following Salman's death, his family and a few locals protested outside the Kyoladia Police Station for around six hours, demanding the officers involved in Salman's questioning be booked.

They also accused the girl's family of threatening and harassing them.

Circle Officer (Faridpur) Sandeep Singh persuaded the family to submit a revised complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered at Bhuta Police Station against the girl's father and two of her brothers.

"The cause for the accusations against police is unclear, but we are taking them seriously and conducting a fair probe," Mishra said. PTI COR KIS VN VN VN