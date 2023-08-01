Bareilly BJP MLA, other leaders hold talks with senior officials over police action on kanwariyas

Bareilly (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Kumar and other BJP leaders of Bareilly on Monday termed "unfortunate" the police action on a group of kanwariyas in the Jogi Navada area a day back, and said the matter will be probed.

Kumar, who is the BJP MLA from Bareilly assembly seat, BJP MLA from Bareilly Cantonment Sanjeev Agarwal and Mayor Umesh Gautam held a meeting with senior police and administration officials at the circuit house here.

Police resorted to lathicharge on Sunday to disperse a group of kanwariyas, who were bent on taking their procession through an unauthorised route here, after a standoff lasting nearly six hours, officials had said.

Arun Kumar said the police action was not correct and action should be taken against those who are guilty.

"If they ('kanwariyas') are going through the government (approved) route, then security should be given to them. The incidents which took place in Jogi Navada are unfortunate," he said and added that the entire matter will be probed.

The officials who were present in the meeting assured the minister that peace and order will be maintained, and there will be no discrimination against anyone.

Agarwal said the Yogi Adityanath government is showering flowers on devotees of Lord Shiva and 'kanwariyas' but Bareilly police was wielding batons on them.

District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant Dwivedi on Sunday said that the kanwariyas wanted to take their procession without permission through a particular route in Jogi Navada under the Baradari police station area which is not the traditional route.

"Efforts were made to convince the kanwariyas but they remained adamant for almost six hours. The administration made all efforts to persuade them, but they hurled uncivilised slogans at the police and the administration. Seeing their aggression, police resorted to mild use of force," he had said on Sunday.

Five people were detained and mischievous elements identified, former Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said on Sunday.

According to local people, Muslim community members on Sunday afternoon opposed the route opted for by the kanwariyas. But as the kanwariyas did not relent, women from the Muslim community sat in a protest for almost an hour.

The protest ended following assurances given by the administration and police that the kanwariyas will take their procession through the conventional route only. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT