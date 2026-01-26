UGC rules 'black law': Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigns

Bareilly (UP) (PTI): Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from service on Monday citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations, officials said.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, sent his resignation by e-mail to the Governor and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, they said.

A resident of Kanpur Nagar, Agnihotri had earlier served as sub-divisional magistrate in key districts including Unnao, Balrampur and Lucknow, and was known in administrative circles for his forthright views and strict work style.

In his resignation note, Agnihotri said that when governments adopt policies that divide the society and the nation, it becomes necessary to "awaken" them.

He described the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules as a "black law", alleging that they were vitiating the academic environment in colleges and should be withdrawn immediately.

The UGC's Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, has sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them while addressing caste-based bias.

The new regulations -- introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities -- ask institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

Talking to reporters after attending the Republic Day function in the morning, Agnihotri alleged that the new UGC rules would lead to atrocities on Brahmins. The provisions were discriminatory and could lead to social unrest and internal discontent, he said.

Agnihotri referred to recent incidents, including Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya during Magh Mela in Prayagraj, and questioned the role of the local administration.

Claiming that democratic and republican values are eroding, he said he could no longer be part of the system.

An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, where he studied B Tech and LLB, Agnihotri has also worked in the United States. Officials said his resignation on Republic Day has raised serious questions about the prevailing system and policies.