Bareilly clashes: Police probe conspiracy; cleric's aide among 29 held, internet suspension extended

Bareilly (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested 29 more people including a close aide of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with last week's violence in Bareilly after Friday prayers, even as internet suspension in the district was extended till Tuesday midnight, officials said.

The clashes broke out on September 26 afternoon after a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters assembled outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The officials said 39 people, including Khan, who is also the chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), and seven co-accused, were taken into custody earlier.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya told reporters that 14 arrests were made from Kotwali area, including IMC's state general secretary Nadeem, while 15 were arrested from Baradari area on Monday.

Nadeem was accused of misleading authorities, going back on assurances given to the administration and sharing messages on social media that could disturb communal harmony, the SSP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order. Security remains intensified in Bareilly and neighbouring districts, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in sensitive areas.

According to senior officials, the investigation revealed that Nadeem orchestrated the protest by contacting 55 individuals on WhatsApp, who mobilised a crowd of around 1,600 people.

"They conspired to launch an agitation on the lines of anti-CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] and NRC (National Register of Citizens) protests, placing minors at the forefront of the demonstration," an official said.

Police claimed that Nadeem and his associates were active at key locations, including the Khalil School intersection and Shyamganj area, to incite people. On Thursday night, he visited a police station with his associates, assured officers that no demonstration would take place on Friday and submitted a letter later found to be forged, they said.

The crowd last Friday was allegedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Khan, who claimed that the authorities denied permission for it. Stones were pelted and several people, including police personnel, were injured in the unrest.

Khan, along with seven co-accused, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence. In all, police have so far filed 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed people under sections related to inciting violence, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the SSP also said that a market adjoining the Pahalwan Shah shrine was sealed on Monday in a joint action by the Bareilly Development Authority and the municipal corporation. The market, allegedly run by Khan's organisation, was vacated after an announcement in the morning, warning that bulldozer action would follow if shops were not emptied by 3 pm.

The district also saw an extended suspension of internet services till Tuesday midnight, according to an order of the state home department, which had on September 27 notified suspension of SMS, mobile internet and broadband services, citing apprehensions that messaging platforms and social media could be misused to spread inflammatory content and further disturb peace.

Local traders said the internet suspension has severely disrupted daily life, with banking services paralysed, ATMs lying unused and routine transactions affected. Wholesale medicine trade has halted, property registrations stalled and even patients under government health schemes are struggling to access treatment. Shopping malls and business establishments have seen dwindling footfall, they said.

"Earlier, traders and elderly individuals could conduct transactions from their homes or business establishments. That is currently not possible," said HDFC cluster head Arvind Sharma.

Indian Industries Association state president Dinesh Goyal added, "While large business owners are managing through neighbouring districts, small traders and consumers are bearing the brunt." PTI COR KIS KSS KSS