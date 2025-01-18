Bareilly cleric nabbed over 'inflammatory' Facebook post

Bareilly, Jan 18 (PTI) A mosque cleric was arrested on Saturday in connection with a social media post that was allegedly aimed at fanning religious sentiments, police said.

According to police, the post was made on Facebook and targeted the Hindu community in an area under the Mirganj Police Station.

Investigation revealed the post was made by Imam Sharif Ahmed, who was booked on charge of religious strife, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Sharif Ahmed is working as an Imam at Moni Miya Mosque in Mirganj. PTI COR NAV VN VN