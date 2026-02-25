Bareilly: Delivery executive sets himself afire outside police station over seized motorcycle

Bareilly (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old delivery executive allegedly attempted self-immolation outside a police station here after cops seized his motorcycle, officials said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Akshay Kashyap, sustained burn injuries in the upper body and was admitted to the hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger, they said, adding an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The police said that on Monday night, Kashyap reached Gangapur for a delivery and parked his motorcycle outside a shop, leaving the key in the vehicle. A man allegedly tried to flee with the motorcycle and hit another person, causing injuries, after which it was seized.

According to the victim, he had made several visits to the police station to retrieve his motorcycle but it was not released which disrupted his delivery work and caused him distress.

Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Kashyap allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze outside the Baradari police station premises. He lives in a rented accommodation behind the city police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Pareek, said that the police personnel present at the station rushed to douse the flames and shifted him to the district hospital for treatment.

Pareek said Kashyap had been informed that the vehicle would be released within a day or two if no complaint was filed; otherwise, it would have to be released through court procedures.

He said an inquiry has been ordered, and action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty. PTI CORR ABN ABN SMV RT RT