Bareilly: Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader 'threatens' cop for removing 'I Love Muhammad' posters

Bareilly (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A controversial video of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) leader Nafees went viral on social media on Monday after posters reading “I Love Muhammad” were removed from the Qila police station area here.

In the video, Nafees is purportedly seen threatening Qila SHO Subhash Kumar, who arrived on the spot to remove the posters.

An altercation took place between the local residents and police over the removal of “I Love Muhammad” posters when Nafees arrived at the scene.

In the video, Nafees could be heard saying, “I told the inspector I would cut off his hand... I would have him stripped of his uniform.” SP (City) Manush Pareek said that after the video went viral, police filed a report against Nafees, adding that the matter is being investigated, and no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order.

The controversy dates back to September 9 when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against nine named and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly installing boards with “I Love Mohammad” written on them on a public road in Kanpur during a Barawafat procession on September 4.

The move triggered objections from Hindu organisations, which termed it a “new trend” and alleged it was a deliberate provocation.

The row gained wider attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a social media post asserted that saying “I Love Muhammad” was not a crime.

In a separate incident, an attempt was made to allegedly incite tension through an Instagram post that stoked religious sentiments.

Salim Raza, a resident of Prem Nagar, filed a complaint with police, alleging that a person named Shyampal sent an objectionable and provocative post to the Instagram account of his son Rihaan Ghoshi.

The accused also made abusive phone calls on September 21 and attempted to spread hatred in the community, the complainant said.

Police have launched a probe after registering a case, officials said, adding that strict action will be taken against those engaging in religious provocations on social media. PTI COR NAV ARI