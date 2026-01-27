Resignation over UGC rules: Bareilly magistrate suspended, faces inquiry

Bareilly/Lucknow (UP) (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline after he resigned from service in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, triggering a major administrative and political controversy.

Agnihotri has now been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate, according to an order issued on Monday night.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, had tendered his resignation on Republic Day citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he claimed could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

He sent his resignation letter by e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, officials said.

According to an order issued by Special Secretary Annapurna Garg from the state government's Appointments Section-7, Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was placed under suspension with immediate effect. He has been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.

The order said departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him and Bareilly Divisional Commissioner B S Chaudhary has been appointed as the ex-officio inquiry officer to probe the charges.

It further said that a separate charge sheet will be issued as part of the departmental action and that Agnihotri will remain attached to the Shamli district magistrate's office during the pendency of the inquiry.

In his resignation statement, Agnihotri had described the new UGC regulations as a "black law".

He alleged that the rules were harming the academic atmosphere in colleges and universities and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The UGC regulations published on January 13, 2026, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions, mandate the setting up of special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to address complaints, particularly from SC, ST and OBC students.

In a strongly worded and emotional statement accompanying his resignation, Agnihotri had also levelled serious allegations against the system and attacked the Centre over issues including the alleged insult of the Brahmin community and an incident related to the Prayagraj Magh Mela.

He had called upon elected representatives of the Brahmin community in the Centre and the state to resign from their posts and stand with the community, claiming that the general category was increasingly distancing itself from both the governments.