Bareilly man gets life for causing 4-year-old girl's death by electrocution

Bareilly (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A Bareilly court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for causing the death of a four-year-old girl by electrocution, a lawyer said.

Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, the lawyer said.

"The incident took place in the Quila area of Bareilly at Bakarganj (on August 4, 2023). As per the FIR filed by the victim's uncle Irfan Raza, four-year-old girl Hifza was playing outside her home when she touched the live wire at the door of Shamsher Ali's house, leading to her electrocution and death," Additional District Government Advocate Digambar Singh said.

"During the investigation, it was also revealed that Shamsher Ali was stealing electricity and did not have a legal connection. The police filed a chargesheet on November 17, 2023. Seven witnesses and 15 pieces of evidence were presented during the prosecution," he said.

It was alleged in the complaint Shamsher Ali kept the wire there deliberately. After considering the evidence and witnesses, the court sentenced Shamsher Ali to life imprisonment under relevant sections and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh, the lawyer added.

While delivering the judgment, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar remarked, "Parents pray and yearn for the blessing of children. The pain and suffering of Hifza's parents are beyond expression.

"Daughters are the pride of their homes and the honour of their parents. A daughter, nurtured in a mother's care, is the sky of her father's dreams. The convict displayed a complete lack of compassion and emotions in causing the death of this innocent four-year-old, who had just stepped into the world." The court also noted, "If people are allowed to steal electricity with impunity, causing loss to government revenue and taking innocent lives, it would create an atmosphere of fear and chaos in society."