Bareilly man strangles pregnant daughter over 'love affair'

Bareilly (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A man strangled his pregnant 17-year-old daughter over her love affair and later turned up at a police station here to confess his crime, police said.

According to Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, the teenager was in a relationship with Bhujendra alias Bhura Srivastava, a resident of Rasula village.

The minor's father, after learning about his daughter's pregnancy, filed a case of rape against Bhujendra. Charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also slapped against him at CB Ganj Police Station on Wednesday.

Police arrested Bhujendra on Thursday and sent him to jail. After recording the girl's statement, she was sent back to her home. Later that night, the father strangled her, said Bhati.

The accused confessed his crime at Parsa Kheda Police Station and he was later taken to CB Ganj Police Station, the SP added.

Police recovered the minor's body and sent it for post-mortem, said the officer. PTI COR NAV SHB SKY