Bareilly police arrest honeytrap gang leader targeting wealthy men

Bareilly (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Bareilly police have arrested the mastermind of a honeytrap gang who is accused in five criminal cases involving serious charges and targeted wealthy men, officials said Thursday.

Advertisment

"Acting on a tip-off, Mamta Diwakar alias Madhu, a resident of Mirzapur in Visharatganj police station area, was apprehended and presented before the court, which sent her to jail," said Manush Parik, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Bareilly.

The arrest comes after a complaint was filed on April 3 by Subhanesh Kumar at the Nawabganj police station.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that Mamta, along with her accomplices Reena alias Sheetal, Madhuri, Satyaveer, and three to four unidentified individuals, drugged him, recorded an obscene video, and threatened to make it public unless he paid Rs 5 lakh.

Advertisment

According to ASP Parik, Kumar described Mamta as the gang leader, saying, "Mamta and her associates target wealthy individuals, ensnare them, and extort money through blackmail." In another case from 2022, Mamta was accused of a similar crime involving a doctor, Amrendra Singh Chauhan, in Subhashnagar. "The gang allegedly recorded an incriminating video of Dr. Chauhan and demanded Rs 25 lakh, part of which was paid to the accused. The remaining pressure to pay allegedly drove Dr. Chauhan to suicide," Parik said.

Highlighting Mamta's criminal pattern, Parik added, "She is a habitual offender who collaborates with different accomplices to honeytrap affluent individuals and extort them." Following her arrest, Mamta has been remanded to judicial custody, the police added. PTI COR KIS NB NB