Bareilly: Probe order into green belt relocation, layout approval sans airport NOC

Bareilly (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) The Bareilly divisional commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the approval of a part layout for a green belt by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) in the Sahara City area of Mudia Ahmadnagar village despite changes to the city's master plan and the absence of mandatory airport clearance.

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agarwal said she has handed the inquiry to Additional Commissioner (Administration) Jaiswal, and sought a report within seven days.

Agarwal said she also ordered that the approved layout be put on hold until the investigation is complete, citing concerns over national security, environmental impact and procedural lapses.

The controversy centres around the Master Plan 2021, which earmarked 35 acres within Sahara City along the Pilibhit Road for a park.

According to a complaint, the revised master plan shifted this green belt 500 metres north, and the BDA approved a part layout on the original site before an earlier inquiry into the matter could be completed.

The complaint also alleged that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was not obtained from the airport authorities before the approval was granted.

Taking the matter "seriously in view of national security and environmental concerns", Agarwal also ordered that the approved layout be suspended until the investigation is concluded.