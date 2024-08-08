Bareilly strangler on loose for a year strikes fright among locals; police hard up for clues

Bareilly (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A strangler on loose has sent locals in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area in a grip of fear, with the police bereft of a solid lead and clutching onto a few sketches in way of clue to get to the serial killer who has taken nine lives.

Nine women have been killed in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area since last year and police suspect they all have been perpetrated by the same person who strangled all his/her victims, at least one, by her own saree.

The latest victim, Anita Devi from Haujpur village, was found strangled on July 2, a year since the first murder took place on July 22 last year, when Kusma from Khajuria village met a similar fate.

The lack of leads has prompted Bareilly Range's Inspector General of Police Rakesh Singh to take direct command of the investigation.

"All nine murders share a similar nature. The local police have not been able to crack the case, and this inactivity cannot continue," Singh said on Wednesday.

The timeline of these murders paint a grim picture. According to police, the second victim in the series was Veeravati from Seva Jwalapur village, who was strangled on August 23 last year.

Mehmoodan, an elderly woman, was found in a sugarcane field on October 31, 2023.

The fourth victim in the case was Dulaaro Devi, from Kharsaini village. Her body was found on November 20 the same year, followed by Urmila Devi from Jagdishpur village who was strangled with her own sari on November 26.

Kalawati from Partapur village became the sixth victim in the series of murders. Her body was found in a forest on June 5 this year.

The body of the next victim, Dhanwati from Kulcha village, was also discovered in a sugarcane field by the Shahi Road on June 19. On June 30, Premwati from Anandpur village, was also killed in a similar manner.

A year on, the Bareilly police has issued sketches of suspects on the basis of eyewitness descriptions.

"We have activated the circle officers of Meerganj and Baheri, and the sketches are being circulated throughout the area. We are receiving daily progress reports from both the circle officers and the station house officers," Singh said. Despite these efforts, the investigation has seen little progress.

"The sketches were released three days ago, but we have not received any significant leads yet," Singh said.

SP (Bareilly South) Manush Pareek said, "We are working tirelessly on this case. The identities of those who provide information will be kept confidential."