Bareilly tense after villagers oppose dargah procession

Bareilly, Aug 19 (PTI) Tension mounted in Khajuria and Rahpura Chaudhary villages here on Tuesday after locals opposed a chadar procession headed to the Ala Hazrat Dargah.

A video that surfaced on social media showed villagers shouting slogans against police and accusing them of bias.

Additional SP (City) Manish Parikh said that the procession was held in line with a written agreement between both sides.

He added that some locals tried to disrupt the event over its route, and they were sternly warned.

A rivalry between the current and former village heads was also cited as a factor behind the flare-up.

Parikh said they are examining videos of the protest and identifying people involved in it.

Heavy force has been deployed in the area, he said. PTI COR ABN VN VN