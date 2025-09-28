Bareilly tense but peaceful day after cleric's arrest, UP CM warns of strict response to mischief

Bareilly (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A day after cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested over violence during a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, Bareilly remained peaceful on Sunday under heavy security, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of stern consequences for any attempt to disturb law and order.

Security forces took out flag marches and intensified patrolling on Sunday as part of the administration's efforts to restore normalcy in the city. Internet services remained suspended while the area around the highly sensitive Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat was turned into a fortress.

A total of 7,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city, and senior officials, including ADG Ramit Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S. Chaudhary, DIG Ajay Sahni, DM Avinash Singh, SSP Anurag Arya, SP City Manush Pareek, and SP South Anshika Verma, visited the highly sensitive zones to closely monitor the security arrangements.

Amid the row over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, the Congress highlighted the syncretic cultural tradition of India and asserted that there is nothing wrong with people expressing love for their God and prophet.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said that in a harmonious country that has seen the tradition of Meera and Sufism, such "dwarfs" have come who see an enemy of our rich cultural tradition in a seven-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, who was in Balrampur on Sunday, issued a stern warning to those attempting to disrupt peace, particularly during the festive season, asserting that any act of anarchy would be met with consequences that future generations would remember.

"If anyone attempts to create mischief during the joy and enthusiasm of festivals, they will have to pay such a price for this mischief that future generations will remember what price has to be paid," Adityanath said.

He went on to say, "Ghazwa-e-Hind will not happen on the soil of Hindustan. Even imagining 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' or dreaming of it will create a path for a ticket to hell. If someone wants to go to hell, let them try to create anarchy in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind." Warning of strict action against the lawbreakers, the CM said that the government will not accept anarchy.

"Whoever tries to take the law into their own hands, whoever attacks a passing pedestrian, whoever attempts to compromise the safety of a daughter, and...whoever pelts stones during festivals, we will give them a one-way ticket to hell," he asserted.

Raza and seven of his co-accused were produced in court on Saturday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody, with Raza later shifted to Fatehgarh Central Jail.

The seven other accused have been identified as Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan and Mohammad Sarfaraz, police said.

A total of 39 people, including Raza, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

DIG Sahni on Sunday said attempts are being made to nab all those involved in vandalism in the city.

"Among those arrested so far, acid bottles, bullets, and bricks in sacks were recovered from them. There is peace in the city... policemen and paramilitary personnel are deployed. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the city on Sunday," Sahni told reporters.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in Shahjanapur in separate incidents for allegedly making objectionable posts on social media against Adityanath.

The cleric's arrest on Saturday prompted administrations in neighbouring districts, including Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and others to go on high alert.

"Police in Shahjahanpur are keeping a close watch on social media platforms. We have also intensified security measures, including flag marches and riot control drills," Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, told PTI.

Raza's arrest followed Friday's tension in Bareilly, where a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Ten cases have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified "rioters", including Raza, under various sections for inciting violence, vandalism, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments at various police stations across the city, including Kotwali, Premnagar, Baradari, Cantt, and Quila, officials said.

Overnight house-to-house raids were carried out to nab the culprits, they said. The neighbouring districts, including Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Badaun, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, and Fatehgarh, have been put on high alert by their administrations, starting Sunday.

These districts reportedly house a large number of Raza's supporters. PTI COR CDN ABN RHL