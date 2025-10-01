Bareilly violence: 2 'outsiders' with criminal history nabbed after gunfight with cops

Bareilly (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in the September 26 violence in Bareilly were arrested following an encounter in CB Ganj area on Wednesday, police said, as the crackdown continued on suspected rioters and its support providers.

Both the men sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment in police custody, a senior officer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) Shamsad and one suspect identified as Tajeem were also held following separate encounters with the police, even as the total number of arrests went past 70.

IMC chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, some of his associates and at least one relative are also behind bars.

"Idrees and Iqbal, originally residents of neighbouring Shahjahanpur district, were actively involved in the violence that erupted in Kotwali area last week," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said on Wednesday.

"They were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with the police. Both received bullet injuries during the encounter and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are now in custody," he said.

According to the SSP, Idrees has 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to theft, dacoity, the Gangsters Act, and the Arms Act. Iqbal faces approximately 17 cases on similar charges.

Arya said a government-issued anti-riot gun, which had been snatched from police personnel during the violence, has been recovered from them. In addition, two illegal country-made pistols of .315 bore, spent cartridges, and live ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

He further said both of them were in contact with Nadeem Khan, a known associate of IMC chief cleric Khan, who is already in jail.

"Nadeem had called them to Bareilly on the day of the incident. Both Idrees and Iqbal have a criminal background. Our preliminary investigation had indicated the involvement of external and criminal elements in the September 26 incident, which has now been confirmed," Arya said.

He claimed that the violence appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt law and order during a sensitive religious gathering.

"Our assessment and evidence indicate that these outsiders were mobilised to disturb the peace during the event," Arya noted.

An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is conducting a scientific and thorough probe into the incident.

The SSP also appealed to the public, stating, "No innocent person will be harassed or subjected to undue pressure. If anyone has concerns or grievances, they should immediately approach the police or local authorities. At the same time, no guilty individual will be spared, regardless of their position." District Magistrate Avinash Singh on Wednesday said nearly 80 accused have been identified in the case, and arms licences of half a dozen people are being cancelled.

"Action under the Goonda Act will be taken against those with criminal backgrounds. Such offenders will also face externment orders for six months, and strict measures will be made a precedent," he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Miyan, another family member of Tauqeer, has had his government-provided gunner withdrawn on Wednesday.

The actions follow violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and dozens others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned of strict action against rioters.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a city visit post violence, Uttar Pradesh government's Minister in-charge of Bareilly JPS Rathore said, "No one is above the law. Miscreants will not be spared. Anarchy, illegal encroachments, or map manipulations will not be tolerated. Wherever irregularities are found, bulldozers and strict action will follow." On Tuesday, police and municipal teams, along with RAF and personnel from five police stations, demolished a garage belonging to Mohsin Raza near his residence, claiming it was built illegally on municipal and drain land.

Officials said the 12x14 ft structure had been under encroachment for 20 years. Mohsin, who resisted the demolition claiming a court stay, was arrested after scuffling with the police. His resort was also sealed, as was Hamsafar Palace, a marriage lawn owned by Khan's aide Haji Sharafat Khan.

So far, police have described Tauqeer Raza Khan, Dr Nafees, and Nadeem, as masterminds on the September 26 incident. Properties worth around Rs 150 crore belonging to Khan's associates have been seized, they said.

Also among those arrested are Mohsin Raza, son-in-law of Khan's elder brother Mannani Miyan. Another son-in-law, Oman Raza, a Samajwadi Party councillor, is absconding. Earlier, accused Tajeem was injured in a police encounter and arrested.

According to police, Shamsad played a key role in mobilising crowds on September 26, supplying petrol bombs and telling people that "Maulana Sahib has ordered that this time we must show our strength." He allegedly left his mobile phone with Khan to avoid being tracked while executing the plan.

Investigators say Shamsad was also instrumental in earlier agitations, including the 2022 protests after expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks and the Gyanvapi mosque verdict, when large crowds were mobilised at Tauqeer Raza's call.

He allegedly ensured nearly half the crowd's presence in the 2022 protests and openly supported Khan in confrontations with police, they said. PTI KIS/COR ZMN