Bareilly violence: Main accused in petrol bomb attack on police team arrested, sent to jail

Bareilly (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested in connection with petrol bomb attack on a police team during the September 26 violence in Bareilly, officials said on Sunday.

Arif, the main accused in the attack that took place at Shahmat Ganj area, was arrested on Saturday, they said.

On September 26, clashes broke out between police and a large crowd that gathered outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Bareilly, allegedly after a call given by Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan after police denied permission for a demonstration in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

The protesters allegedly pelted stones, opened fire, vandalised shops and hurled petrol-filled bottles at police, causing widespread chaos.

Police said Arif played a key role in the violence, and a long list of serious charges have been filed against him.

During interrogation, Arif admitted to being an associate of Anis Saklaini, a local municipal councillor and close aide of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. He confessed that Anis had directed him to bring local youths to the protest.

According to Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, the mob attempted to "march armed" towards Islamia Ground but was intercepted by police at Shahmat Ganj. Arif, along with others, allegedly broke police barricades and misbehaved with officers. Further interrogation confirmed that Arif had thrown petrol bombs at police personnel with the intent to incite a riot, Pandey said.

Two separate FIRs were registered in connection with the violence.

The first, based on a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Akhilesh Upadhyay, named Anis Saklaini and 13 others, along with 100-150 unidentified individuals, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The second FIR, filed by the Baradari Station In-Charge, named Nadeem, son of Sarafat Ullah, along with 27 others and 200-250 unknown individuals, under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police also recovered spent 12-bore cartridges, bricks, stones, broken acid bottles and scattered footwear from the scene -- all indicating the violent nature of the mob.

Arif was identified during the investigation.

After gathering sufficient evidence against him, he was arrested and produced in court on Saturday evening. The accused has been sent to jail and proceedings for his remand in the two cases have begun.

Police said further arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

Close to 90 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, police officials said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK