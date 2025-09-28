Bareilly violence: Mosques are for prayers, not street violence, says Congress MP

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Amid the controversy and violent protests in Bareilly over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign, Congress MP Imran Masood on Saturday said that mosques are for prayers, not street violence.

Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, Masood appealed to Muslims to show love for Muhammad by following his principles, not by creating a scene on the streets.

"Mosques are for prayers, not street violence. Every Muslim has love for Muhammad, and there's no need to create a scene to express it," he said.

"I Love Muhammad. Muhammad is the purpose of my life. True love lies in following His principles and ideals, not in creating a scene on the streets," the Saharanpur MP said.

Referring to the clashes reported during the 'I love Muhammad' campaign, the Congress leader said that it was not justified under any circumstances.

Muhammad preached humanity, not violence, and it should stop, he said, adding that maulanas should also come forward and stop it.

Responding to a question on Dussehra, Masood said while the festival symbolises the triumph of truth, the "blindfold on the goddess of justice has been removed". Attempts are being made to suppress the voice of people trying to speak out, he said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY