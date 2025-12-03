Bareilly violence: UP court rejects bail applications of three accused

Bareilly (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A court here has rejected the bail applications of three accused in connection with the violence that broke out in the city on September 26 after a dispute over posters related to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amrita Shukla on Tuesday heard separate cases registered against the three accused, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Singh Yadav said.

These included a case filed at the Kotwali police station against Munir Idrisi of Mohalla Biharipur Memran; two cases registered at Cantt and Kotwali police stations against Afzal Beg of Mohalla Biharipur Minar Masjid; and one case registered at Kotwali police station against Farhat Khan of Faik Enclave.

The applications had been filed through their lawyers on Monday, Yadav said.

Yadav added that on Tuesday, 10 other accused also moved bail applications, but their pleas could not be heard.

Violence erupted in Bareilly on September 26 after a dispute over posters related to the 'I Love Muhammad' row.

During protests following Friday prayers, clashes broke out when police tried to stop a mob at Khaleel trisection and stones were pelted at police personnel, who used batons to control the situation.

Police probe found that some leaders of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), including its chief Tauqueer Raza Khan, had allegedly conspired to incite the riots under the guise of protests.