Barge drifts, gets stuck at coast after heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) A barge engaged for the Coastal Road project work in Mumbai has drifted due to heavy rains and got stuck in mud near Mahim coast in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Efforts were underway to refloat the barge during high tide, they said.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday due to which the barge started drifting the same night, an official said.

The barge, which was floating on the waves, got stuck in mud near the Hinduja Hospital at the Mahim coast, he said.

Authorities were making efforts with the help of experts to remove the stranded barge, the official said.

Torrential rains on Monday disrupted life in parts of the city, particularly in south Mumbai. PTI DC GK