Bargi Dam in Jabalpur is completely safe, says top official after video shows 'seepage'

Bhopal, Sep 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday clarified the Bargi Dam on the river Narmada was found to be "completely safe" after an inspection by a team of experts, an assertion coming following a viral video which purportedly showed water leakage from the dam.

Experts from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Bureau of Designs (Bodhi), a state government agency, inspected the dam located in Jabalpur district, a senior official said.

On Sunday, a video purportedly showing seepage from the Bargi Dam went viral on social media, raising concerns over its safety.

"Yesterday morning (September 7), a video related to seepage in the Bargi Dam went viral on social media. The dam was jointly inspected by a team from the Central Water Commission from Bhopal and the Bureau of Designs. After the technical examination, the dam was found to be completely safe," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

"National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) consultant U S Vidyarthi, Director the Central Water Commission Kayyin Mohammad, other senior officials and experts visited the site and according to all of them, the Bargi Dam is safe," Rajora said.

The viral video of the alleged seepage from the dam prompted authorities to immediately order an inspection of the project to allay any concerns about its safety, another official said. PTI MAS RSY